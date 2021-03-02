Rollance E. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fabrinet stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 182,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $91.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
