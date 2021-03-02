Rollance E. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fabrinet stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 182,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $91.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

