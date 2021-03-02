Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $388.70 and last traded at $389.67. Approximately 5,991,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,642,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.31.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,204 shares of company stock valued at $320,262,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

