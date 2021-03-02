Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $420.50 and last traded at $420.31. 3,784,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,607,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.63 and its 200-day moving average is $285.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,807 shares of company stock valued at $331,332,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

