Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 343.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.