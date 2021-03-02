RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

