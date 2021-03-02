Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVSB. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

