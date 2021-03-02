Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Final Dividend of $5.17 on April 15th

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.1711 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous final dividend of $3.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About Rio Tinto Group
