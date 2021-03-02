Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Final Dividend of $5.17 on April 15th

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.1711 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous final dividend of $3.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

