Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

