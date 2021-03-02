Rikoon Group LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,056,000 after purchasing an additional 924,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,846,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

