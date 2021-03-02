Rikoon Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

