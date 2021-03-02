Rikoon Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

