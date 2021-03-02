Rikoon Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,127 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $250.84 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

