Rikoon Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

