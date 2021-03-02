Rikoon Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,903 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

