Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 10,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

