Reviewing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 5 1 2.33 Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $43.88, suggesting a potential downside of 19.91%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65% Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.77 $816.00 million $4.33 12.65 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.66 $16.20 million $1.28 12.05

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Shore Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 434 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Worcester, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

