Reviewing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 8.54 $30.15 million $1.64 16.49 HG N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92% HG N/A 0.94% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Trust of America and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 8 0 2.57 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than HG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats HG on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

