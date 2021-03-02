Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSPOF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) recently:

2/26/2021 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – WSP Global was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $101.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

