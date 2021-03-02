Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

