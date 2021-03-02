Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ping Identity in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PING. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PING opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $2,021,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

