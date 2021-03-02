Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Compugen Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Compugen has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

