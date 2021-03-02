Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.