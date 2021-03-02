Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $87.28 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

