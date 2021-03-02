Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 32.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

RGEN opened at $221.73 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.