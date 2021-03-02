Repay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,990% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.
Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Repay by 684.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 610,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $28,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
