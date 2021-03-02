Repay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,990% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Repay by 684.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 610,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $28,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

