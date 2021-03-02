Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

RPAY opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

