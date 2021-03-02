Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.
RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.
RPAY opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
