Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of RSW opened at GBX 6,540 ($85.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16. Renishaw plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,950 ($90.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,018.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,622.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63.
About Renishaw plc (RSW.L)
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.