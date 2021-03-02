Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 6,540 ($85.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16. Renishaw plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,950 ($90.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,018.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,622.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

