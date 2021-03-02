Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.80

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNSHF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

