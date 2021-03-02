Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Renasant worth $279,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,674,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $201,850.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

