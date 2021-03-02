Rempart Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Brookfield Renewable comprises 0.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,851,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,161. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

