Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 412,190 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 412,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000. TELUS makes up about 2.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 17,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

