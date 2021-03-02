REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 308,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,403. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.28.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

