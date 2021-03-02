REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 308,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,403. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.28.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.