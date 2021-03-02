Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,923. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

