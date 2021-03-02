Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ REG opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 204.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

