Redfin Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Redfin stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $5,553,320. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

