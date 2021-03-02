RED Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. RED has a total market cap of $605,166.65 and $21,839.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

