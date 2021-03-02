Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $164.00.

2/13/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

2/12/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

2/9/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

2/3/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/27/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/26/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/15/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/14/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Q2 stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 494,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Get Q2 Holdings Inc alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock valued at $20,455,776. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.