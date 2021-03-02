Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $164.00.
- 2/13/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/12/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/6/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/26/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Q2 stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 494,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
