RE Advisers Corp Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.69. 8,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

