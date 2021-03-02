RE Advisers Corp Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 1.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $65,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

