RE Advisers Corp Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of Eaton worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 197,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $135.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

