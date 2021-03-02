RE Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 748,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

