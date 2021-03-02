RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) PT Raised to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:RADA remained flat at $$12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,053. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

