R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO Sells $488,774.50 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 314.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

