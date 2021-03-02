Qutoutiao (QTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

