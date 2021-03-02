QunQun Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $177,496.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars.

