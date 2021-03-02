Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QBCRF. CIBC raised their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

