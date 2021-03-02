Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,943 shares of company stock worth $12,974,878. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

