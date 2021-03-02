Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GDOT opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,943 shares of company stock worth $12,974,878. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
