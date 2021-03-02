Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $666,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

