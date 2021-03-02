Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.