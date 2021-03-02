Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.